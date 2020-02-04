Police appeal for information after a 14-year-old boy goes missing from a children's home

Police have appealed for information after a 14-year-old boy went missing from a children's home.

The PSNI said they are growing increasingly concerned' for Bobby McDaid.

Bobby has gone missing from Woodlands Children’s Home in Omagh and is believed to currently be in the city somewhere.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey bottoms.

If you have seen or heard from Bobby, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 2056 of 3/2/20.