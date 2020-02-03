Attempts made tonight to burn down a closed community centre in Derry, says local councillor

A Derry councillor has claimed that attempts were made tonight to burn down a closed community centre in the city.

Shantallow Community Centre is due to be demolished in the coming days to make way for a new centre.

However, the site has been targeted by vandals in recent days.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy said there were more attacks tonight.

"This tonight wasn’t young people having a laugh or messing about, this was a deliberate attempt to burn the digger and the building.

"We have been in touch with council today asking that the contractor secures the site in a way that no one can access it.

"But the people who carried out this vandalism and criminal damage have no thought for the community or the people living in it.

"We have waited a long time for a new community centre and they are now putting it at risk, the contractor could decide to walk away."