Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Attempts made tonight to burn down a closed community centre in Derry, says local councillor

Fire crews back for a second night in a row at Shantallow

Shantallow vandalism

Fire crews at the scene in Shantallow tonight. Photo from Councillor Sandra Duffy's Facebook page.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry councillor has claimed that attempts were made tonight to burn down a closed community centre in the city.

Shantallow Community Centre is due to be demolished in the coming days to make way for a new centre.

However, the site has been targeted by vandals in recent days.

Local Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy said there were more attacks tonight.

"This tonight wasn’t young people having a laugh or messing about, this was a deliberate attempt to burn the digger and the building.

"We have been in touch with council today asking that the contractor secures the site in a way that no one can access it.

"But the people who carried out this vandalism and criminal damage have no thought for the community or the people living in it.

"We have waited a long time for a new community centre and they are now putting it at risk, the contractor could decide to walk away."

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie