Man denies number of offences linked to the alleged drugging and raping of a woman at a flat in Derry

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A 28-year-old Derry man today denied a number of offences linked to the alleged drugging and raping of a woman at a flat in the city last year.
At his arraignment before the crown court in Bishop Street, Shaun Hegarty, from Balliniska Heights, denied committing the offences at Balliniska Heights in the Northland Road area of the city on dates between April 5 and April 9 of last year.
The defendant replied not guilty to a charge that he administered a substance to a woman without her consent with the intent of overpowering her and carrying out sexual activity with her.
He also replied not guilty to a charge of attempting to choke, strangle or suffocate the woman with intent to rape her and he further denied two charges of raping her and well as denying one charge of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.
The case was adjourned until February 17 when a date for the defendant's trial will be fixed and he was remanded in continuing custody until then.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
NOT FINISHED.... The Walled City marathon has been a key event in the sporting calendar locally since 2013.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.