Man denies number of offences linked to the alleged drugging and raping of a woman at a flat in Derry

A 28-year-old Derry man today denied a number of offences linked to the alleged drugging and raping of a woman at a flat in the city last year.

At his arraignment before the crown court in Bishop Street, Shaun Hegarty, from Balliniska Heights, denied committing the offences at Balliniska Heights in the Northland Road area of the city on dates between April 5 and April 9 of last year.

The defendant replied not guilty to a charge that he administered a substance to a woman without her consent with the intent of overpowering her and carrying out sexual activity with her.

He also replied not guilty to a charge of attempting to choke, strangle or suffocate the woman with intent to rape her and he further denied two charges of raping her and well as denying one charge of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

The case was adjourned until February 17 when a date for the defendant's trial will be fixed and he was remanded in continuing custody until then.