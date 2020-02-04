Court News : Returned for trial on drug charges

A Derry man has been returned for trial to the local crown court on a series of drug charges.



The man, who has been granted anonymity, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.



He was charged with four counts of possessing class A and class B drugs on October 25, 2018.



He was also charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply drugs on dates between October 10 and 26, 2018.



The man was also charged with selling a medicinal product on the same dates.



It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.



He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court, sitting on March 3, and released on bail.