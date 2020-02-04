Court News : Banned and fined after car crash

Contact
A Derry man observed by police getting out of a car after it had collided with a pedestrian barrier on Skeoge Road on the outskirts of the city has been banned from driving and fined.
Gerald Bradley, 37, of Ballymagowan Avenue in the Creggan area of the city, admitted a charge of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, taking a vehicle without permission, no insurance and no licence all on November 16.
Derry Magistrates Court heard police spoke to Bradley after the accident who told them 'I stole the car'.
The court was told he admitted not having permission to drive the vehicle and having no insurance or licence and an evidential breath test revealed a reading of more than twice the legal limit.
Defence counsel, Eoghan Devlin, suggested the court could impose probation or community service.
Bradley was disqualified for two years and given 12 months probation and fined £225.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.