Court News: Jaywalker jailed

A 53-year-old man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to a number of offences, including jaywalking.



Damien Joseph Young, whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry Prison, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of jaywalking on August 3 last year.



The court was told police were on patrol in the city centre at around 10am on that date and arrested Young after he was observed in the middle of the road in Shipquay Street.



The court also heard he was unsteady on his feet and shouting at passing traffic.



Deputy District Judge, Liam McStay, said Young's offending was at a low level but it was persistent.



He said: "He is in for short periods of time then gets back out and indulges in the same behaviour."



Young was sentenced to two months in prison and fined £100.