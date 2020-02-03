Court News: Drug Charges

A 24-year-old Derry man has been returned for trial to the city's crown court on a series of drug charges.



Stephen O'Reilly, 24, of Bloomfield Park in the Galliagh area of the city, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court.



He was charged with five charges of being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C on dates between September 1, 2018 and July 20 last year.



He was released on bail until March 3.