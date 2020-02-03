Kids to sleep out

Young people aged 15-18 are being invited to get involved in a Stay Awake/Sleep Out in solidarity with the homeless on Friday, February 28, from 9pm until 7am the following morning.



The event will take place in St. Eugene’s Cathedral.



During the vigil there will be reflections, music, speakers from local charities, activities and time outside.



Parental consent forms and sponsorship forms can be found on the website www.derrydiocese.org.



All proceeds will go to De Paul, Damien House, Methodist City Mission, Clarendon Night Shelter and the Simon Community.



Registration for this event is compulsory before February 21.



For more information or to book in contact lizzie.rea@derrydiocese.org 0044