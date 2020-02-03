Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Court News: Stole £9,000 from employer

A woman who admitted the theft of almost £9,000 from her employer has been given an enhanced combination order at Derry Magistrates Court.

derrycourthouse2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A woman who admitted the theft of almost £9,000 from her employer has been given an enhanced combination order at Derry Magistrates Court.

Sharon McColgan, 57, of Beechmount in Feeny in County Derry, admitted the theft of the money on dates between August 8, 2018 and September 25, 2019.

The court was told that police received a report that a woman believed her cleaner, McColgan, had stolen money approximately £10,000 over a period of months from her.

Concealed cameras were set up in the house and McColgan was observed stealing sums of money.

When interviewed, McColgan made full admissions and offered to re-imburse the injured party.

The court was told that McColgan's former partner had paid some of the money back.

A defence barrister said that it was a 'serious case' involving as it did a breach of trust.

He said that McColgan had various problems but had never been before the court.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said it was 'a serious offence and given the amount of money custody had to be considered'.
He said she had made an effort to pay the money back and so he imposed a sentence of 18 months probation and 100 hours community service.

She was also ordered to pay back £3,600 in restitution.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie