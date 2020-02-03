Court News: Stole £9,000 from employer

A woman who admitted the theft of almost £9,000 from her employer has been given an enhanced combination order at Derry Magistrates Court.



Sharon McColgan, 57, of Beechmount in Feeny in County Derry, admitted the theft of the money on dates between August 8, 2018 and September 25, 2019.



The court was told that police received a report that a woman believed her cleaner, McColgan, had stolen money approximately £10,000 over a period of months from her.



Concealed cameras were set up in the house and McColgan was observed stealing sums of money.



When interviewed, McColgan made full admissions and offered to re-imburse the injured party.



The court was told that McColgan's former partner had paid some of the money back.



A defence barrister said that it was a 'serious case' involving as it did a breach of trust.



He said that McColgan had various problems but had never been before the court.



Deputy District Judge Alan White said it was 'a serious offence and given the amount of money custody had to be considered'.

He said she had made an effort to pay the money back and so he imposed a sentence of 18 months probation and 100 hours community service.



She was also ordered to pay back £3,600 in restitution.