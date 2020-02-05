Whistling and piping fun in Newbuildings

A group of young people from Newbuildings have been discovering more about the benefits of cross-community cultural experiences thanks to support from the PEACE IV Programme.



The programme, which is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and managed by the SEUPB, aims to bring communities together through a diverse range of activities promoting different cultures and backgrounds.



Young people recently came together at Newbuildings Youth and Community Centre to take part in a tin whistle and piping workshop organised by the NW Cultural Partnership as part of the ARCH project. ARCH - Arts Reconciliation Culture and Heritage - is working with young people across the entire district - Faughan, Sperrin and Derg, and Derry - in the delivery of a variety of cross-community youth initiatives.