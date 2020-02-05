Whistling and piping fun in Newbuildings

Contact
Some of the young people who took part in a tin whistle and piping workshop in Newbuildings Youth and Community Centre.
A group of young people from Newbuildings have been discovering more about the benefits of cross-community cultural experiences thanks to support from the PEACE IV Programme.
The programme, which is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and managed by the SEUPB, aims to bring communities together through a diverse range of activities promoting different cultures and backgrounds.
Young people recently came together at Newbuildings Youth and Community Centre to take part in a tin whistle and piping workshop organised by the NW Cultural Partnership as part of the ARCH project. ARCH - Arts Reconciliation Culture and Heritage - is working with young people across the entire district - Faughan, Sperrin and Derg, and Derry - in the delivery of a variety of cross-community youth initiatives.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), Michaela Boyle, pictured at Brooke Park with pupils from local primary schools
Some of the young people who took part in a tin whistle and piping workshop in Newbuildings Youth and Community Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.