Garda say that one person has died following a crash on the Muff to Quigley's Point road in the early hours of this morning

One person has died following a road traffic collision in Inishowen overnight.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 3am on the main road between Muff and Quigley’s Point.

Garda say the section of road will be closed for much of the day to facilitate a technical examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being advised to contact Buncrana Garda Station.