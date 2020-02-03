Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Garda say that one person has died following a crash on the Muff to Quigley's Point road in the early hours of this morning

Motorists warned that diversions will be in place as investigations continue

REPORT: Carrickmacross gardai uncover €100,000 cannabis growhouse

Reporter:

Staff reporter

One person has died following a road traffic collision in Inishowen overnight.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 3am on the main road between Muff and Quigley’s Point.

Garda say the section of road will be closed for much of the day to facilitate a technical examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being advised to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie