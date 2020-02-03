"We certainly believe that we do know who pulled the trigger and who murdered Lyra McKee on that horrendous night in Creggan,” say police as they stress they still need evidence to bring the person before a court

Police believe they know who killed Lyra McKee – but still need the evidence to bring the person to court.

The 29-year-old Belfast woman, who had recently moved to Derry, died on April 18 last year when she was shot while observing a riot in Creggan.

Her death provoked widespread condemnation.

However, to date, no one has been charged with her murder.

A leading PSNI officer said they believe they know the identity of her killer.

In an interview with the BBC, Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray defended the police investigation.

"We certainly believe that we do know who pulled the trigger and who murdered Lyra McKee on that horrendous night in Creggan,” he said.

"I think it would be a failure of policing if we did not do everything in our power to bring people before the courts. We have to find the evidence.

"We have to try to get the evidence. It is incredibly difficult."

It has also emerged that Lyra’s family has made a complaint to the Police Ombudsman in relation to aspects of the policing operation which took place in Derry on the night of her death.



You can read the full story here - https://bbc.in/2GOrS67