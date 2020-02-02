Fire crews called out after reports of incident at a Derry community centre in the process of being knocked down

Contact
Fire crews were called out tonight to dealt with an incident at a Derry community centre which is being knocked down.
Shantallow Community Centre has been closed off for several days as demolition work gets underway.
However, a local councillor said she had been told that young people were breaking into the site and lightening fires.
Two fire crews attended the scene tonight but it is understood that the incident was not serious.
The crews left the scene shortly after 11pm.
Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said the site was dangerous and urged people to stay out.
The centre is expected to be demolished in the coming days and will be replaced by a new community facility.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle receives cheque for £5,000 for charities from Catherine Spangler and Michael Carlin, Millennium Forum. The monies were raised from theatre-goers. (Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.