Today's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

It's a very special day
It's a very special day in Derry - the date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards.
It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format.
At just after 2am, it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.
This is the only time such a date will occur this century.
The previous palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.
The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and after that there will not be another until 03/03/3030.
Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter: "Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day!"
