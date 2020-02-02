Derry school issues an important notice to parents because of problems with its normal telephone number

Contact
A Derry school has this evening issued an important notice to parents after a problem with its main phone line.
St Mary's College said that BT engineers are examining their phone lines after a problem emerged.
In the meantime, the school has two emergency contact numbers should any parent or anyone else need to contact the school urgently.
These numbers are 07918608894 and 07702910601.
The school said these numbers will be staffed by office staff.
The school also asked that non-urgent calls not be made until the normal phone lines are back.
People are also still able to email the school at office@stmarysderry.com
The school added that all first aiders will be carrying mobile phones in the event of an emergency.
