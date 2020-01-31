CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

Contact
Here are the Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week:
1 - Police officer arrested on child abuse image charges - http://bit.ly/2Sb3alP
2 – New survey reveals that motorists are driving through a small village on the Derry/Donegal border at an average speed of 73km per hour - http://bit.ly/2GEfYf4
3 - Motorists urged to plan journeys after it is revealed that work on the A6 between Derry and Dungiven will lead to a road closure this weekend - http://bit.ly/2RKOAlN
4 - Petition launched to allow pupils at a famous all-girls Derry school to wear trousers - http://bit.ly/2Ugq9P4
5 - Family thank staff for 'amazing' care of their dad - http://bit.ly/31bM2QK
6 - All MOT tests in Derry and throughout Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect - http://bit.ly/2GHPI3p
7 - Top media job for Derry man - http://bit.ly/31lcIig
8 - Derry housing plans could be stumped by cricketers - http://bit.ly/2UdUttq
9 - Busy road in Derry's Waterside area will be closed off for five days next month for improvement works - http://bit.ly/2vFauhT
10 - Access to a Donegal beach popular with Derry walkers has been restricted - http://bit.ly/2OffQqk
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Group pictured at the official opening of St Eithne's PS, from left, parish priest Fr Paddy O'Kane, Education Minister Martin McGuinness, Bishop of Derry Seamus Hegarty and Gerry Cosgrove, principal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.