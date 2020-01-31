One of the world's most famous universities is coming to Derry to find the stars of the future

A representative from one of America’s most famous universities will be in Derry next month to speak to young people about educational opportunities in the US.

A representative from Harvard University UK Outreach programme will be making a presentation at Thornhill College on Monday, February 24.

This will be one of three presentations at schools in Northern Ireland.

All young people considering university and their parents are welcome to come along to the event.

The aim of the presentations is to provide accurate information about the US higher education system in general - using Harvard as an example - so that students are fully aware of the opportunities available to them and can make informed choices.

There is no charge to attend the presentation but there are a limited number of places available at each venue.

To register for the Thornhill event, click here - http://bit.ly/387Cys3