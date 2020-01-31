Derry man convicted of child abduction after he allowed his daughter's friends in to his home

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A man has been given probation after he admitted a charge of child abduction at Derry Magistrates Court.
Andrew Logue, 63, of Bloomfield Park in Derry, admitted one charge of child abduction on July 5 last year.
The court was told that social services reported a child missing.
Logue had been served with a child abduction notice in 2017 and police went to his address.
After some time they were able to gain entry to Logue's flat and found five people there including the missing child.
Logue told police he had answered the door to his daughter and four others and he let them into the flat.
He told police he had no recollection of being served with the child abduction notice.
Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said his client was a 'self confessed alcoholic' who in the past had come into contact with some of his daughter's friends when he was not 'a fit person to be around young people.'
He said Logue had simply opened the door and had co-operated fully with police.
The barrister said that Logue had 'made a stupid drunken decision to let people into his home.'
Deputy District Judge Alan White said it appeared Logue did not appreciate the seriousness of the offence.
He sentenced Logue to 12 months probation.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pupils all set for their “pleasure flight” from City of Derry Airport. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Neil Ferguson, far right, pictured with his family Una, Andrew, Matthew, Hannah, and Rebecca organisers of the charity coffee morning at The Glen GAA centre in Maghera in aid of Neil's sister
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.