Derry man convicted of child abduction after he allowed his daughter's friends in to his home

A man has been given probation after he admitted a charge of child abduction at Derry Magistrates Court.

Andrew Logue, 63, of Bloomfield Park in Derry, admitted one charge of child abduction on July 5 last year.

The court was told that social services reported a child missing.

Logue had been served with a child abduction notice in 2017 and police went to his address.

After some time they were able to gain entry to Logue's flat and found five people there including the missing child.

Logue told police he had answered the door to his daughter and four others and he let them into the flat.

He told police he had no recollection of being served with the child abduction notice.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said his client was a 'self confessed alcoholic' who in the past had come into contact with some of his daughter's friends when he was not 'a fit person to be around young people.'

He said Logue had simply opened the door and had co-operated fully with police.

The barrister said that Logue had 'made a stupid drunken decision to let people into his home.'

Deputy District Judge Alan White said it appeared Logue did not appreciate the seriousness of the offence.

He sentenced Logue to 12 months probation.