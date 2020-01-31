'126 mph is just beyond the pale,' says judge as he convicts a man of speeding on a Derry road

Contact
A man detected driving at 126mph has been disqualified at Derry Magistrates Court.
Michael Farrell, 30, of Hawthorn Park in Greysteel, was detected driving at the speed October 21 last.
It was also stated that Farrell was driving without insurance.
The court heard that a police patrol on the dual carriageway detected Farrell driving between the Longfield roundabout and the Broadbridge roundabout.
Police stopped the vehicle and Farrell said 'I put my hands up'.
The court also heard that Farrell had ben detected driving at 61mph, 11 miles over the limit, on June 16.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that police had told the defendant that if it were not for the fact the road was quiet he would have been charged with dangerous driving.
He said Farrell's child was sick and he was going to get Calpol.
Describing it as 'a very stupid piece of driving', Mr MacDermott said that Farrell's licence was essential to him.
Deputy District Judge Alan White said: "126mph is just beyond the pale.
"I am always willing to give a chance to people who break the law but anyone who drives at this outrageous speed has to be disqualified."
Farrell was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £460.
