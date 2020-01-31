Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

'126 mph is just beyond the pale,' says judge as he convicts a man of speeding on a Derry road

Man said his child was sick and he was going to get Calpol

derrycourthouse2

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

A man detected driving at 126mph has been disqualified at Derry Magistrates Court.

Michael Farrell, 30, of Hawthorn Park in Greysteel, was detected driving at the speed October 21 last.

It was also stated that Farrell was driving without insurance.

The court heard that a police patrol on the dual carriageway detected Farrell driving between the Longfield roundabout and the Broadbridge roundabout.

Police stopped the vehicle and Farrell said 'I put my hands up'.

The court also heard that Farrell had ben detected driving at 61mph, 11 miles over the limit, on June 16.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that police had told the defendant that if it were not for the fact the road was quiet he would have been charged with dangerous driving.

He said Farrell's child was sick and he was going to get Calpol.

Describing it as 'a very stupid piece of driving', Mr MacDermott said that Farrell's licence was essential to him.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said: "126mph is just beyond the pale.

"I am always willing to give a chance to people who break the law but anyone who drives at this outrageous speed has to be disqualified."

Farrell was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £460.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie