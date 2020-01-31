Elisha McCallion believed to be in the running to replace Raymond McCartney as Sinn Fein veteran steps down from Stormont

Sinn Fein members are expected to meet in Derry this weekend to choose a replacement for outgoing MLA Raymond McCartney.

Mr McCartney announced yesterday that he will be standing down from Stormont duties next week.

Among those understood to be in the running to take over Mr McCartney’s seat are Elisha McCallion who recently lost her Foyle MP seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

MEP Martina Anderson, who will lose her seat in the European Union tonight as a result of Brexit, could also be considered by party members.

Some people have also suggested that the late Martin McGuinness’s son Fiachra may also be a possibility for the Stormont Foyle seat.

Whoever is chosen, it will mean Sinn Fein’s two Foyle MLAs at Stormont have both been co-opted on to their seats.

The party’s other local representative in Stormont, Karen Mullan, was co-opted in 2017 to replace Elisha McCallion after she won the Foyle Westminster seat.

Making his announcement yesterday, Mr McCartney said he had been honoured to have represented the Foyle area for the last 15 years.

Sinn Fein’s northern leader, Michelle O’Neill, paid tribute to him.

"Raymond’s commitment and courage shone through in everything that he did,” she said.