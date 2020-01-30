Derry man in court charged with attempted murder

Contact
Derry Court House where Carlin appeared charged with attempted murder
A 23-years-old Derry man appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today charged with attempted murder.
Andrew Carlin, of Amelia Court in the Ballyarnett area of the city, was charged with a series of offences including attempted murder and possessing a knife on 2 December.
He was also charged with wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary of a house in Cornshell Fields with intent to commit GBH and aggravated burglary stealing a mobile phone.
He was released on his own bail of £500, a surety of £700, ordered to observe a curfew, wear a tag and stay out of Cornshell Fields and Leafair Park.
He was also ordered to have no contact with either the injured party or any witnesses in the case.
He will appear again on March 12.
