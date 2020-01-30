Motorists urged to plan journeys after it is revealed that work on the A6 between Derry and Dungiven will lead to a road closure this weekend

A road will be closed off this weekend as part of the continuing upgrade of the A6 between Derry and Dungiven.

The B74 Glenshane Road around Claudy will be closed from 7pm on Friday, January 31, until 6am on Monday. February 3.

This is to allow for work on the A6 upgrade project on the road between Derry and Belfast.

Diversions will be in place via the A6 Foreglen Road and Baranailt Road South and vice versa.

Motorists are urged to plan their journeys.