'Sad set of circumstances' lead to homeless man being jailed for disorderly behaviour and jaywalking in Derry's city centre

A judge at Derry Magistrates Court today said it was difficult to detect 'any sort of gap in the offending' of a local homeless man.

Damien Joseph Young, 53, whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry Prison, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and one of jaywalking on August 3 last year.

The court was told that police were on patrol in Derry city centre at around 10am on that date.

They saw Young in the middle of the road in Shipquay Street shouting at passing traffic.

He was unsteady on his feet and was arrested.

Defence barrister Fergal McCormick said it was 'a sad set of circumstances'.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said Young's offending was at a low level but it was persistent.

He said: "He is in for short periods of time then gets back out and indulges in the same behaviour."

Young was sentenced to two months in prison and fined £100.