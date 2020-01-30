Contact

St. Eithne's Primary School . . . Reaching out

Principal, Terence McDowell, said the school was looking to the wider community and had strong links with groups throughout Hazelbank

St. Eithne's Primary School . . . Reaching out

St Eithne's Primary School principal, Terence McDowell. (Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Marianne Flood

St Eithne's Primary School principal, Terence McDowell, said the school was looking to the wider community and had strong links with groups throughout Hazelbank.

He said: "We link up with Sure Start, St Bernadette's playgroup, and the Ballymagroarty Community Centre.

"No matter where we take the pupils we always get lovely comments on their good behaviour.

"The school also receives a great deal of external support that complements the work of the staff as well as adding so very much to the experience of the children, allowing us to help ensure that we fulfil our aim of developing each and every child holistically.

"I'd like to thank the Derry Diocesan Catechetical Centre, the many facets of the Education Authority, the Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership, Business  in the Community Young Enterprise."

Happy and secure

The school's achievements were recognised in its most recent inspection in which it was described as “out- standing.”

"The staff at St Eithne's are key to its success," said principal, Mr McDowell.

"Despite the many additional pressures being placed upon them in recent years, the children in their care are still their number one concern and they do all in their power to ensure that their experiences are happy, secure and educationally fruitful.

"And whilst it is not all about academic results the number of children that go on to post primary grammar schools is amazing.

"Our core thing here is for all our children to feel happy and secure.

"If they are happy and secure everything else falls into place."

