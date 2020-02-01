Contact

Planned gas installations for Glenowen

Gas heating is to be made available to residents in the Glenowen area of Derry

glenowen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gas heating is to be made available to residents in the Glenowen area of Derry.


The news has been welcomed by SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan.


He said:“Following confirmation from Firmus Energy, who have been working closely with Apex, Glenowen residents will soon be able to avail of gas heating in their homes.


“This will be welcome news for the people of Glenowen, many of whom had contacted myself in regards to the possibility of a gas scheme in the area.


It is important that Glenowen residents have access to the same utilities available in other areas in the city.


“I’ve been informed that installation works are expected to begin during the year with hopes to be fully connected by 2021, dependent on resources.”


Mr Durkan concluded:“I will be in contact with Firmus going forward and will be able to advise residents on further details closer to the time.”

