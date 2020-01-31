Returned for trial on GBH charges

A 29 year-old local man has been arraigned at Derry Crown Court on charges of entering a house in the city with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two men.



Aaron Coleman, from Montrose Gardens, pleaded not guilty to two charges of entering as a trespasser a house at Grafton Street in the Rosemount area on 4 March 2018, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two men.



He also denied a further charge of assaulting a third man on the same date.



The case was adjourned until 12 February next when a date for the defendant's trial will be fixed.



Coleman was released on continuing bail until then.