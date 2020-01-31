Range of events to mark 48th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

The committee behind the Bloody Sunday March for Justice said it has “come too far to stop now.”

The Bloody Sunday March Commitee is holding its annual march and rally this Sunday, 2 February.



A spokesperson for the committee said: "One of the reasons why we continue to march for the truth about Bloody Sunday is that we have come too far to stop now.



"Over the course of the 48 years since murder erupted in blood around Rossville Street many have peeled away and pulled out of the campaign.



"People have their lives to live, families to care for, problems of their own.



"Some lost hope of the rulers of Britain ever allowing light to fall on the facts. Others came to accept a political argument that the pursuit of truth might endanger peace.



"But the case for continuing to march becomes ever stronger with the passing of the years."



This year's Bloody Sunday March for Justice will take place on Sunday and will leave the Creggan shops at 2.30pm. It will end at Free Derry Corner.



Channel 4 News chief correspondent, Alex Thomson, will host an “in conversation” event on Bloody Sunday in The Playhouse tomorrow evening at 8.00pm as part of an annual programme of com- memorative events.



A discussion exploring the perspectives of three truth and justice campaigns will take place this Saturday, 1 February, in Pilot's Row Com- munity Centre at 2.00pm.



Exhibition



The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee is to be the guest speaker at the launch of an exhibition that is part of the Bloody Sunday Trust's annual programme of events.



Sara Canning will be joined by gay rights campaigner Peter Thatchell for the launch of “Queering the North” at the Museum of Free Derry on Sunday.



The exhibition is the first to present the unique LGBT+ history of the north of Ireland from 1967 to the present day.



It will be on display in the Museum of Free Derry throughout next month before travelling to other venues across Ireland and beyond. The Bloody Sunday Trust is running a varied programme of this year, including the Road to Justice Event this Saturday, February 1, at 2pm in the Gasyard.



It will have speakers from relatives of the Ballymurphy massacre, the McGurk's Bar bombing and the Stardust fire tragedy.

Tonight at 7.00pm producer Jimmy McGovern will be at the Nerve Centre for a discussion on filmmaking.



Tomorrow at 8.00pm, Rev David Latimer will deliver the annual Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture in the North West Disability Centre.