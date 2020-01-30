Man arrested after assault

A man was arrested yesterday in connection with a serious assault in Derry last month.



Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Cornshell Fields area in the early hours of Monday, December 2, arrested a 23-year-old man.



Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “The man was arrested in Derry today on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.



“The assault, which left a 28 -year-old man in a critical condition in hospital, is believed to have involved four men, who left the scene in a grey coloured Volkswagon Golf, and our enquiries are ongoing to identify all those involved.



“I would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf in the area at the time to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 107 02/12/19.



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”