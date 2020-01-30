New Leafair Men’s Shed will help tackle loneliness

Leafair Community Association has celebrated the launch of its new men’s shed project and completion of its reimaging mural.



The men’s shed is located in the heart of Leafair Park offering a dedicated community space for men from all over to meet, talk and create practical items in a fun and friendly environment, while at the same time combatting loneliness and isolation.



It has allowed this busy community group to extend its cultural hub in the estate to offer men’s shed facilities.



Funding from the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion Unit has also transformed the electricity substation which is located beside the shed.



People of all ages from the area came up with the idea of topical images on global warming.



Peter McDonald, from Leafair Community Association, said: “We are delighted to have launched our new workshop. It’s a new and exciting opportunity for men of all ages in the area to overcome social isolation, depression and other life limiting conditions.



“We all know loneliness and isolation is an issue in our society. Our men’s shed is a brilliant way to allow men to deal with health challenges more easily, to get together and talk, learn new skills and create things.”



Peter addedy: “Our thanks must go to the Department for Communities who provided the funding for the workshop, and to the Housing Executive on whose land the workshop is on.”



The project was made possible thanks to funding and assistance from the Housing Executive and the Department for Communities.



Local Housing Executive area manager, Eddie Doherty, also attended the launch.



He said: “The Housing Executive was happy to assist Leafair Community Association and help them expand their successful community hub. It is well known that getting men to talk about mental health can be a challenge and this facility in the heart of the community is ideally placed to reach out to those in need.



“The reimaging project is also very welcome, it has enhanced this part of the estate and brings to the fore a topic that is very much in the spotlight.



“Community projects like this are a vital part of our work to promote positive relationships in our estates.”



The reimaging project encourages people to save the earth, with images of sea animals and wildlife in danger of extinction.

This was achieved with permission from Power NI, who owns the generator building.



Leafair Community Association always welcomes new members, anyone interested is invited to telephone 028 7135 3735 or message their Facebook page: @leafairmensworkshop