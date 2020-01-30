Night of Hope in County Derry church to raise awareness of mental health and support those going through difficult times

A special night of music will be held in a County Derry church this weekend to raise awareness of mental health, suicide prevention and all life struggles including addiction, depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

St. Mary’s Church Youth Choir from Bellaghy will hold their fifth annual Night of Hope on Sunday, February 2.

The night of music and reflection will be held in St Mary’s Church in Bellaghy commencing at 7pm.

The Night of Hope is a cross community event and, in the past, has been very well supported with capacity crowds filling the beautiful St Mary’s Church.

This is the fifth event of its kind to be organised by the local people of Bellaghy, in response to the growing needs within the community to provide support for those with mental health issues.

2020 has already proven to be a tough year for many families in the Mid-Ulster Council area and chairman Martin Kearney, who is a stalwart supporter of the event, is urging the local community to get behind Night of Hope to remove the stigma attached to mental health and raise much needed funds for those in need of support.

The evening will feature positive and uplifting music and songs performed by St Mary’s Youth Choir, The Gribbin Girls, The Robinson Sisters, Justin McGurk, Michael Mawhinney, Fiddler Adam, Oonagh Clarke and the award-winning Ward Sisters.

In addition, the Cloughfin Pipe Band will perform.

The 2019 Night of Hope proved to be another very successful night with high quality entertainment and a spectacular light show.

The event had a very positive outcome and raised £6,000 which went to local mental health charities, but more significantly, a special counselling session was held in the parish following requests from people in distress.

Donations were made to The Hub (Cookstown), The Samaritans (Ballymena), STEPS (Draperstown) and the Community Rescue Service.

All donations are used in aid of suicide awareness, prevention and mental health support.

The Night of Hope begins at 7pm and everyone is very welcome.

As this is not a ticketed event, you are urged to arrive early to get a seat.