Man due in court today charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack in Derry last month

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man is due to appear in court today charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack in Derry last month.
Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Cornshell Fields area of Derry during the early hours of Monday, December 2, have charged a man to appear before Derry Magistrates Court this morning.
The man, aged 23 years old, has been charged with offences including attempted murder, aggravated burglary and stealing, aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
