Problem of dog-fouling in popular Derry park among issues raised at a public meeting today

Contact
Some of those who attended today's meeting.
Users of Brooke Park in Derry today raised concerns about a number of issues.
Football clubs, Brooke Park Bowling Club, users of the fitness suite, youth groups and dog walkers from the local community aired their views at a public meeting.
It was chaired by People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin and council officials were on hand to provide a response to any queries.
Independent councillors Gary Donnelly and Sean Carr were in attendance as well as SDLP councillor Mary Durkan.
Issues discussed included the need for additional changing facilities for the outdoor pitches, proper maintenance of those pitches, the need for new equipment in the gym and the possibility of reduced prices for community groups.
The prospect of increased opening hours to bring the park in line with tier one facilities such as Templemore Sports Complex and Foyle Arena was also put to council officials.
Rosemount residents also highlighted concerns around excessive dog fouling in the park and the need to fine those responsible.
For more on the Brooke Park meeting see tomorrow's Derry News.
