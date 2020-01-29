Local hotel offers 'Derry Girls' packages for fans of the hit TV show

A Derry hotel has launched selection of special experiences to celebrate the city's biggest ever TV export.

Fans of Lisa McGee's hit show will now have the chance to dine like a 'Derry Girl' and even visit some of its filming locations thanks to the Everglades Hotel.

The 'Derry Girls Afternoon Tea' offers a spread Erin and her friends would love, with sausage roll baps, fresh cream horns, a cone of chips and a cocktail.

You’ll also get your very own Michelle the Derry Girls duck to take home with you.

There's a 'Be a Derry Girl' package from £80 per per person which includes overnight accommodation, breakfast the following morning and the themed afternoon tea.

And from £95 per person you can avail of the 'Derry Girls Tour' package which offers a guided tour where you can walk in the footsteps of a true Derry Girl around the city’s Walls and Bogside.

Get your photo taken at Free Derry Corner and Dennis’ wee shop whilst hearing about life in the Bogside during The Troubles from an expert local guide.

See the Guildhall, where President Clinton was welcomed to in the early 90s and take a selfie at the famous Derry Girls Mural.

The overnight package with the Derry Girls Walking Tour is available on selected dates including Saturday April 18, Saturday May 23 and Saturday June 27.

For further information go to www.hastingshotels.com/evergladeshotel