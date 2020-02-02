Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Forum panto raised thousands for charity . . . oh, yes it did!

Mayor has thanked the Millennium Forum and Frylite for their generous donations to her Mayor’s charities

Forum panto raised thousands for charity . . . oh, yes it did!

Mayor Michaela Boyle receives cheque for £5,000 for charities from Catherine Spangler and Michael Carlin, Millennium Forum. The monies were raised from theatre-goers. (Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has thanked the Millennium Forum and Frylite for their generous donations to her Mayor’s charities.
The Millennium Forum raised £5,000 for Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre, while Frylite donated £2,000.
Mayor Boyle offered her thanks to both, saying the money would make a real difference.
“My two Mayor’s charities are causes that are close to my heart, and I know that this significant amount of money will greatly help them both in continuing the important work that they do.
“I can’t thank Frylite and the Millennium Forum enough for raising and donating this money.
“They both provide an excellent service to our local community, and it’s admirable to see them giving back in this way.”
David McLaughlin, Millennium Forum chief executive, said they were delighted to make a donation, with the money collected during the theatre’s run of Christmas pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
“Both Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre are two of many local charities who do fantastic work, so it was our pleasure to help out in any way that we can.
“We couldn’t do any of it without our loyal and generous customers who allow us to keep growing and making a difference to our local community.
“We’d also like to thank Mayor Boyle for her support, and we wish her and both of her Mayor’s charities continued success.”
Eamon McCay, managing director of Frylite, said giving something back was important for his company.
Mr McCay said: “We can all get caught up in the day-to-day hustle and bustle of working life, so for everyone at Frylite it was truly rewarding to take a step back and do something that we know will make a positive difference. Both Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre provide an invaluable service in our district and, hopefully, this donation will help them to go from strength to strength.”
Concluding, Mr McCay said: :“We were delighted to work alongside with Mayor Boyle to make this happen and look forward to continued success for all involved.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie