Forum panto raised thousands for charity . . . oh, yes it did!

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has thanked the Millennium Forum and Frylite for their generous donations to her Mayor’s charities.

The Millennium Forum raised £5,000 for Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre, while Frylite donated £2,000.

Mayor Boyle offered her thanks to both, saying the money would make a real difference.

“My two Mayor’s charities are causes that are close to my heart, and I know that this significant amount of money will greatly help them both in continuing the important work that they do.

“I can’t thank Frylite and the Millennium Forum enough for raising and donating this money.

“They both provide an excellent service to our local community, and it’s admirable to see them giving back in this way.”

David McLaughlin, Millennium Forum chief executive, said they were delighted to make a donation, with the money collected during the theatre’s run of Christmas pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Both Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre are two of many local charities who do fantastic work, so it was our pleasure to help out in any way that we can.

“We couldn’t do any of it without our loyal and generous customers who allow us to keep growing and making a difference to our local community.

“We’d also like to thank Mayor Boyle for her support, and we wish her and both of her Mayor’s charities continued success.”

Eamon McCay, managing director of Frylite, said giving something back was important for his company.

Mr McCay said: “We can all get caught up in the day-to-day hustle and bustle of working life, so for everyone at Frylite it was truly rewarding to take a step back and do something that we know will make a positive difference. Both Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre provide an invaluable service in our district and, hopefully, this donation will help them to go from strength to strength.”

Concluding, Mr McCay said: :“We were delighted to work alongside with Mayor Boyle to make this happen and look forward to continued success for all involved.”