Gas installation planned for houses in Derry's Glenowen

Gas heating will be made available to residents of Glenowen, it has been announced today.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said:“Following confirmation from Firmus Energy, who have been working closely with Apex, Glenowen residents will soon be able to avail of gas heating in their homes.

“This will be welcome news for the people of Glenowen, many of whom had contacted myself in regards to the possibility of a gas scheme in the area. It is important that Glenowen residents have access to the same utilities available in other areas in the city.

“I’ve been informed that installation works are expected to begin during the year with hopes to be fully connected by 2021, dependent on resources. I will be in contact with Firmus going forward and will be able to advise residents on further details closer to the time.”