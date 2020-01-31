Parents urged to cash in on Happy Nappies offer

Contact
Parents in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are being urged to cash in on a financial incentive of £30 for using cloth nappies.
The Happy Nappies campaign aims to highlight the problems associated with common disposable nappies and encourage local parents to make the waste conscious choice to switch to washable alternatives.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said she hoped the campaign would encourage local families to consider the reusable option and increase the public’s consciousness about recycling their household waste.
“The Nappy Voucher Scheme is another initiative that compliments the Zero Waste Circular Economy Strategy that we were one of the first local authorities in Europe to adopt,” she said.
“Research indicates that up to £1,000 can be saved from birth to potty by opting for re-usable rather than disposable nappies and they represent a viable alternative to disposable nappies, offering similar levels of convenience without creating any landfill.
“The Happy Nappies campaign can highlight all of the benefits of switching to washable alternatives and will encourage parents in our City and District to make that change.”
Waste and recycling officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Julie Hannaway, explained that Council promoteed the use of reusable nappies through a variety of schemes.
“Council host a number of outreach events with local parents to demonstrate the many environmental and financial benefits of reusable nappies,” she explained.
“These include visits to anti-natal classes, parent and toddler groups and home visits, bringing examples of different types and styles of reusable nappy for parents to see, feel and touch before they buy.”
Concluding, Ms Hannaway said: “Parents have used cloth nappies on their babies for centuries and they are now experiencing a global revival with substantial savings to be made and the added benefit of it being an eco-friendly option.”
The Nappy Voucher Scheme allows households to apply for a £30 refund when they spend £50 or more on reusable nappies.
Parents can purchase them from any retailer of their choice, including those online.
To claim a refund, an application form must be completed and returned along with the original receipts, terms and conditions apply.
