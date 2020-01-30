Addiction support meeting in Derry

A public meeting will be held in Derry this evening to educate people about addiction.



The event is being organised by local charity Heal the Hurt which works with people suffering from addiction.



The meeting will be held at the Alexandra Suite in the City Hotel, beginning at 7.30pm. The speakers will include a woman who has overcome her own alcohol and drug addictions.



There will also be demonstrations of the therapies used by Heal the Hurt.



Anyone suffering from addiction or who has a loved one going through addiction is encouraged to come along to the event.