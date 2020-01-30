Man accused of rioting not allowed back home

One of two men charged in connection with the rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead has been refused permission to go back to live in his home.



Christopher Gillen, 38, of Balbane Pass in Creggan, is currently on bail charged with riotous assembly, possessing and throwing petrol bombs, arson and hijacking on April 18 last year, the night the 29-year-old was shot by a New IRA gunman while watching rioting.



His solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, told a sitting of Derry Magisrates Court on Monday that Gillen was applying to vary his bail so he could return to his home.

He said Gillen was currently residing with his parents in the Cornshell Fields area of Derry and wanted to return to Creggan but police were objecting.



A police officer told the court Gillen had been released on bail in November with one of the conditions being he was not allowed to enter the Creggan area.



The officer told the court an application to reduce the exclusion zone was granted last month to facilitate Gillen's contact with his children.



No issues



Under questioning by Mr MacDermott, the officer agreed the High Court had permitted Gillen to go in to Creggan over the Christmas period.



She told the court Gillen had to travel in and out of the area and there had been no issues.



Mr MacDermott told the court the application should be granted as the defendant had been in Creggan at Christmas.

He said 'the natural place for him to be is in his own home' as the exclusion zone was causing difficulty in the day-to-day care of his children.



The solicitor said there was no reason why Gillen could not be allowed back to Creggan.



Mr MacDermott added there had been no public disorder in that area since October.



District Judge Barney McElholm said: "It is getting very close to something and if the media are to be believed, and there is no reason why not, there are plans for all sorts of triumphalist demon- strations."



Judge McElholm refused the application and Gillen will appear again at Derry Magistrates Court on February 6.