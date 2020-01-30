Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Waterside man banned from driving

A man who became so stressed after being arrested by police for driving with excess alcohol was unable to give a sample, Derry Magistrates Court heard this week.

derrycourt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who became so stressed after being arrested by police for driving with excess alcohol was unable to give a sample, Derry Magistrates Court heard this week.

Jonathan Clements, 26, of Lisnavar Court in the Irish Street area of the city, admitted a series of driving charges that occurred on June 25 last year. The court heard police were in attendance at an incident when they observed Clements get into a vehicle and then exit it and start shouting at police, saying he had done nothing wrong.

The court was told police noticed a strong smell of alcohol and he failed a preliminary breath test with a reading of 80mgs. The court heard Clements had no insurance for the vehicle and while in custody he became irate and continued to shout that he had done nothing wrong and did not give an evidential sample.

Defence solicitor, Mark Reid, said Clements had insurance on another vehicle, adding he had become 'stressed' and that was why he was unable to give a sample.

Clements was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined a total of £250.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie