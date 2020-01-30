Waterside man banned from driving

Contact
A man who became so stressed after being arrested by police for driving with excess alcohol was unable to give a sample, Derry Magistrates Court heard this week.
Jonathan Clements, 26, of Lisnavar Court in the Irish Street area of the city, admitted a series of driving charges that occurred on June 25 last year. The court heard police were in attendance at an incident when they observed Clements get into a vehicle and then exit it and start shouting at police, saying he had done nothing wrong.
The court was told police noticed a strong smell of alcohol and he failed a preliminary breath test with a reading of 80mgs. The court heard Clements had no insurance for the vehicle and while in custody he became irate and continued to shout that he had done nothing wrong and did not give an evidential sample.
Defence solicitor, Mark Reid, said Clements had insurance on another vehicle, adding he had become 'stressed' and that was why he was unable to give a sample.
Clements was disqualified from driving for 15 months and fined a total of £250.
