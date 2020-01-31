Games course at the Nerve Centre

Contact
The Northern Ireland Screen Games Development Academy is a unique training and experience programme which focuses on core technical skills around computer game development and production.
For the first time this course will be running in Derry at the Nerve Centre in Magazine Street.
The course is aimed at young people aged 16-19 who are interested in finding out more about games Industry in Northern Ireland.
The academy is a free course and will run each Saturday starting on Saturday, 8 February and finishing with a weekend of activities joining with the Belfast Games Development Academy on the 28-29 March weekend.
You will be introduced to the core facets of the games development process, from idea generation and character design, understanding game play, problem solving and refinement through to technical skills, under the guidance of industry professionals.
The deadline for applications is 5 February and more details are available from the Nerve Centre.
