Apex tenants meeting today (Thursday)

Residents of Apex houses in Derry are being invited to a special event in the city this Thursday.



The housing association is keen to hear from residents on a number of issues.



As a result, it is hosting a focus group for tenants at its head office in Butcher Street at 10.45am.



All Apex residents are welcome to go along and put forward their views on the organisation's tenants participation strategy.



Anyone who would like to attend the event is encouraged to telephone Rachael Power on 028 7130 4800 to register.