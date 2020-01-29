Busy road in Derry's Waterside area will be closed off for five days next month for improvement works

A busy road in Derry will be closed off for five days next month for improvement works.

Simpson's Brae is a key link road in the Waterside, bringing traffic on a one-way basis to Duke Street.

However, diversions will be place from Monday, February 10, to Friday, February 14, when work will be carried on the water and sewerage system in the area.

Traffic will be diverted via Spencer Road.

A spokesperson for the City Centre Initiative (CCI) in Derry said that pedestrian access to Simpson's Brae would be maintained during the work.

“Some parking restrictions will be in place around the working areas.

“Please be aware that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children and we would appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around the site or machinery.

“Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.”

The CCI spokesperson added: “NI Water and their contractor TOC Utilities Ltd would like to thank you for your patience and co-operation as they undertake these essential works. Water NI will endeavour to minimise any disruption or inconvenience as far as possible, and assure you we will do everything we can to complete the work as soon as reasonably practical.

“If you have any general queries, or specific requirements which you wish to make Water NI aware of, please contact Waterline on 03457 440088 or e-mail Waterline on waterline@niwater.co.uk”