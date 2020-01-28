Wise up hi! Derry Girls lose out to Mrs Brown's Boys in Comedy of the Year category at the National Television Awards

Contact
The Derry Girls were nominated for comedy show of the year.
The Derry Girls have lost out in the battle for one of the top accolades at tonight's National Television Awards.
The awards, the most prestigious in the television industry, were held in London.
Derry Girls was shortlisted in the Comedy of the Year category.
Also in the category were Fleabag, Mrs Brown's Boys, Afterlife and Sex Education.
The winner was Mrs Bown's Boys.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Danny Hutcheson (coach) can't help but get involved in what are fun footballing sessions at Templemore Sports Complex on Wednesday nights.
The road leading into the Lisfannon beach has been closed off to motorists after it was damaged following Storm Brendan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.