Have you a teenager who is interested in gaming? Then this new course in Derry could be just the thing for them

The Northern Ireland Screen Games Development Academy is a unique training and experience programme which focuses on core technical skills around computer game development and production.

For the first time this course will be running in Derry at the Nerve Centre in Magazine Street.

The course is aimed at young people aged 16-19 who are interested in finding out more about games Industry in Northern Ireland.

The academy is a free course and will run each Saturday starting on Saturday, February 8, and finishing with a weekend of activities joining with the Belfast Games Development Academy on the March 28-29 weekend.

You will be introduced to the core facets of the games development process, from idea generation and character design, understanding game play, problem solving and refinement through to technical skills, under the guidance of industry professionals.

Whether you have experience with games development or not this academy is a great place to get started.

It is a great opportunity to find out more about the careers from those already working within the games industry in Northern Ireland and develop the skills that are needed to get into this growing industry.

The deadline for applications is February 5 and more details are available from the Nerve Centre.