Charity cash used to help Romanian flood victims

Eoghan McGirr.
Eoghan McGirr would like to thank everyone who donated to and assisted with the Habitat for Humanity street collection.
The collection took place in Magherafelt on Saturday, March 23, 2019, and raised a phenomenal £1,107.
Eoghan spent 10 days in Vaideeni, Romania in July 2019, helping to build homes for local families who had been living in metal containers since their homes were destroyed by floods in 2014.
