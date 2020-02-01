Time spent checking out Northern Regional College, is time well spent

Are you a school leaver or currently unemployed?



Are you in full-time or part-time employment but at a career crossroads and not sure which way to turn?

If you can answer ‘yes’ to any of these questions, read on.



Northern Regional College is throwing open its doors across all five campuses this week to showcase available courses and training opportunities. The 2020 Open Days will give prospective students an opportunity to discuss their different options informally with staff and talk to current students.



So, why not drop by for a sneak peek as time spent checking out further and higher education options available on your doorstep would be time well spent.



A part time course at the College helped set a County Tyrone mother of two off on a new career trajectory.

Loretta Daly from Cookstown, who recently graduated from the College with a Foundation Degree in Counselling, has launched her own counselling service.



With a degree in Consumer Studies already under her belt, Loretta did the Level 4 Counselling course on a part-time basis at the College’s Magherafelt campus which whetted her appetite to learn more.



“Counselling was a complete change of direction but my initial apprehensions were unfounded as I really enjoyed the course and it was great preparation for doing the Foundation Degree.



Now an accredited member of the National Counselling Society, Loretta has launched her own counselling service, ‘Daly Kindness’.



The College offers a range of Foundation Degree programmes including Applied and Medical Science, Business with Digital Technology, Engineering and Built Environment Health and Social Care, Counselling, Early Childhood Studies, Computing, Sports Science, Coaching and Fitness.

For further information go to www.nrc.ac.uk