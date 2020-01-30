Contact

First ever Drummond Bake-Off

Cake anyone? Friday, January 31 sees the first ever Drummond Bake Off at the Drummond Cricket Club, Limavady.

Cake anyone?

Friday, January 31 sees the first ever Drummond Bake Off at the Drummond Cricket Club, Limavady.

Testers required on the night to decide who has the tastiest sponge cake, best scone in Limavady, and the yummiest cupcake in Drummond! On the night the public will get to taste all the delights with unlimited tea and present the kings & queens of the drummond bake off.


On the night we will have an against the clock decorating competition with four team going head to head under the eye of Limavady’s fabulous yellow bird (rumour has it there is a few unconventional methods going on behind the doors at practice time).


Anyone can enter their masterpieces (enter as many and it is free) names will be keep secret and only the winners announced, categories are cakes, doz scones, doz cupcakes of any flavour - Items to b at the club prior to 7pm.


Doors open at 7.30pm and admission is £5 for the testing and tea. Everyone welcome

