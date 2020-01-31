Laura scoops engineer bursary after being named UK best

Contact
Laura Fleming.
A trainee engineer from Limavady has scooped a prestigious UK and Ireland industry bursary.
Laura Fleming, a Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Apprenticeship Programme trainee, has emerged as one of the best in the industry, after she was announced as the high-profile bursary recipient.
Laura, alongside other trainee engineers Christopher O’Kane and Heather Briers, received an Engineering Horizons Bursary from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), a global network of professional engineers, for their commitment and dedication to their individual apprenticeships.
The IET aims to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering and technology community, and through this bursary aims to encourage young people to pursue engineering studies and STEM careers.
Laura, a second-year overhead lines apprentice, completed an undergraduate degree in Psychology when she decided on a change in career path. The NIE Networks apprenticeship opportunity offered Laura the practical, hands-on career opportunity she had been searching for.
Laura is passionate about encouraging more females into the energy industry and STEM subjects, and through NIE Networks has attended various outreach days at schools across Northern Ireland, in order to highlight the opportunities for both males and females in the industry.
Speaking about the awards, NIE Networks Training Manager John Burns said: “We are thrilled that our apprentices have received such recognition by being awarded with the prestigious Engineering Horizons Bursary.
“The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme provides an invaluable platform for our trainees to launch their careers and a great opportunity for apprentices to gain highly specialised skills to work on the electricity network.
“From our point of view, the apprenticeship programme is also key in attracting and retaining the very best of local talent. We firmly believe that the best way to develop skilled, motivated and enthusiastic future employees is through this targeted and focused approach.”
Applications for the next NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme are now open.
More details can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.