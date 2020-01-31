Laura scoops engineer bursary after being named UK best

A trainee engineer from Limavady has scooped a prestigious UK and Ireland industry bursary.



Laura Fleming, a Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Apprenticeship Programme trainee, has emerged as one of the best in the industry, after she was announced as the high-profile bursary recipient.



Laura, alongside other trainee engineers Christopher O’Kane and Heather Briers, received an Engineering Horizons Bursary from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), a global network of professional engineers, for their commitment and dedication to their individual apprenticeships.



The IET aims to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering and technology community, and through this bursary aims to encourage young people to pursue engineering studies and STEM careers.



Laura, a second-year overhead lines apprentice, completed an undergraduate degree in Psychology when she decided on a change in career path. The NIE Networks apprenticeship opportunity offered Laura the practical, hands-on career opportunity she had been searching for.



Laura is passionate about encouraging more females into the energy industry and STEM subjects, and through NIE Networks has attended various outreach days at schools across Northern Ireland, in order to highlight the opportunities for both males and females in the industry.



Speaking about the awards, NIE Networks Training Manager John Burns said: “We are thrilled that our apprentices have received such recognition by being awarded with the prestigious Engineering Horizons Bursary.



“The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme provides an invaluable platform for our trainees to launch their careers and a great opportunity for apprentices to gain highly specialised skills to work on the electricity network.



“From our point of view, the apprenticeship programme is also key in attracting and retaining the very best of local talent. We firmly believe that the best way to develop skilled, motivated and enthusiastic future employees is through this targeted and focused approach.”



Applications for the next NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme are now open.



More details can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships