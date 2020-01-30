Employers urged to attend Mid Ulster apprenticeship event

Employers from across Mid Ulster are being encouraged to atttend a new skills forum event backed by the local council.

The employer event, set to take place on Friday, February 7, will mark the first ever NI Apprenticeship Week.



The Mid Ulster Apprenticeship Employer event will take place in the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, on Friday 7 February 2020 from 11am – 12.30pm, followed by a networking lunch and is free to attend.



The event aims to improve employer knowledge and awareness of apprenticeships, and the positive impact they can have on individuals, the business and the local economy.



Speaking at the event are representatives from the Department for the Economy, South West College, Northern Regional College and CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, who will explain how apprenticeships work for employers and the specialisms offered at each College.



You will have the opportunity to listen to testimonials from both the employer, (Sandvik) and apprentice perspective (Coleen O'Boyle, apprentice at Mallaghan Engineering) hearing first-hand the benefits and process involved. You will learn from the best as both Sandvik and Coleen have been shortlisted as finalists in their respective categories at the first NI Apprenticeship Awards.



Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney said: “The Mid Ulster Skills Action Plan 2018-2021 identifies the importance of increasing the number and quality of apprenticeships as a key action to help address the skills gap in local businesses. This event is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to find out how an apprentice can benefit their business.



“I’d like to encourage employers to come along and find out how simple it is to get involved in the apprenticeship programme offered by local colleges, and how it can benefit them, the apprentice and our economy.”



Chair of Mid Ulster Skills Forum, Alan McKeown said: “Apprenticeships are not just the preserve of the traditional trades or limited to school leavers – they are an excellent way of equipping new or existing employees with role-ready skills and abilities that can be tailored to meet business needs in any vocation, whether administration, finance, IT or a more operational or technical role.



In the current climate of high demand for skilled employees, this event will help employers consider the broader opportunities and benefits of growing their own talent through apprenticeships.”



To find out more about this free event or to register your attendance visit, http://www.midulstercouncil.org/apprenticeshipemployerevent