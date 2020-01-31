Young people encouraged to 'leap' for free sports camp

Mid Ulster District Council are offering young people from Maghera and the surrounding areas a fantastic opportunity to get involved in an exciting free programme being delivered by Todds Leap.



‘Leap for Sport’ seeks to bring young people together from different backgrounds and traditions through the medium of sport.



The programme, which started in the summer of 2019, has so far brought together over 150 young people through a series of summer sports camps in the Ballygawley, Cookstown and Dungannon areas.



Now, the programme is offering young people aged 11-14 from Maghera and surrounding areas the chance to take part in a varied half-term programme of traditional and non-traditional sports and other activities.



Pauline Quinn, Director of Todds Leap who are delivery agents for the programme said: “This is a very exciting programme full of great opportunities for young people in the Maghera area to build new friendships through sports.



"We have developed a varied and fun four-day programme with a range of sporting activities led by qualified and experienced coaches.



Alongside two Multi Sports Activity Camps at Maghera Leisure Centre, young people also get the chance to attend two exciting trips to Airtastic and Todds Leap Activity Centre.”



‘Leap 4 Sport’ is one of a number of projects identified in the Mid Ulster District Council PEACE IV Local Action Plan to benefit from a total funding package of £3.2m to deliver projects across three key strands: Shared Spaces and Services,

Children and Young People and Building Positive Relations at a Local Level.



The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).



The free programme takes place on the 15 th , 17 th , 18 th and 22 nd February 2020 and each day will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm.



For further information on how to complete expression of interest, contact Joanne Harte from Todds Leap on (028) 855 67170 or email joanne@toddsleap.com.



You can also complete the expression of interest form online at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Leap4SportEOI



Match-funding for this project has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department for Rural and Community Development in Ireland.